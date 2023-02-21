Rune (RUNE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36,173.59

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00007589 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $36,173.59 and $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.91340061 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

