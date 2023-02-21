Ryan M. Gwillim Sells 5,710 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brunswick Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. 533,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,105. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.