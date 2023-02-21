Safe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Safe has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $288.57 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $13.85 or 0.00057204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00231774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00104311 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00057303 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004176 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.86081352 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

