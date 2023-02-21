Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 172,797 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,797 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XENE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. 191,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,546. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

