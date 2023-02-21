Samlyn Capital LLC Buys New Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,602,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,532,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PG&E as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 413,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

