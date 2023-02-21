Samlyn Capital LLC Buys Shares of 77,223 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

