Samlyn Capital LLC Cuts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139,781 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 2.0% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.20% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $107,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

