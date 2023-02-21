Samlyn Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,121,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,422 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $27,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,525,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 90,035 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Patria Investments Stock Down 0.6 %

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

PAX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,463. The stock has a market cap of $895.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.94%.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.