Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 362,003 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 394.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,003 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Spotify Technology worth $39,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Spotify Technology stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.23. 368,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Spotify Technology

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.