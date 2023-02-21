Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares during the period. KBR accounts for approximately 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.40% of KBR worth $82,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 21.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR Stock Down 0.2 %

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. 74,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

