Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 41,187 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,187 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $474.01. The stock had a trading volume of 201,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $487.58 and its 200 day moving average is $497.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $384.84 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

