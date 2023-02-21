Sanders Capital LLC Has $2.94 Billion Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 8.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,943,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,645,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,919,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,589,000 after acquiring an additional 892,402 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 903,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 841,323 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,305,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. 2,166,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,119,868. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.