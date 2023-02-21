Sanders Capital LLC Raises Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up approximately 0.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $269,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. 188,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,382. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -143.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

