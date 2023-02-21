Sanders Capital LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 265,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0 %

LW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

