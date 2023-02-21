Sanders Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Lear worth $70,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

