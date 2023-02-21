Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VTV stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.99. The stock had a trading volume of 471,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,016. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

