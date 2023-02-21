Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 644 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 539,098 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,080,000 after buying an additional 1,033,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,621,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 846,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,609. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.