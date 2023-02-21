Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.48 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00023827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $26.68 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00414683 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,794.00 or 0.27469360 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

