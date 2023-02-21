Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.36. Sasol shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 175,429 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sasol Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

About Sasol

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 266,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sasol by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,627 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

