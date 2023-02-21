Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.36. Sasol shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 175,429 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Sasol Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of Sasol
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
