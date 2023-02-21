SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

SBA Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 56.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.79. The company had a trading volume of 952,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

