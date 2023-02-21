Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,187 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHZ stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

