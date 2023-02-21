Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,589 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. 171,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.