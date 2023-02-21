Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after purchasing an additional 618,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 169,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

