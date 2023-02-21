Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 192,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,064,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

