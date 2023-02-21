scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,314,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800,408 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

