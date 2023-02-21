Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $546.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $29,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,904,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,930.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $29,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,904,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,930.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,915 shares of company stock valued at $305,209. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.
