SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,016 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,641,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

