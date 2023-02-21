SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

