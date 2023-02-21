SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,067,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.
TransDigm Group stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $737.65. The company had a trading volume of 105,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,871. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $768.63. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.75.
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
