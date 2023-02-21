SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $133,360,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $72,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. 554,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

