SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 171.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 168,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 253,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,138. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

