SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.01. 48,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

