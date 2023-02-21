SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 73,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64,383 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 338,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 60,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 51,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.