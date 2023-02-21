SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,955 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 885,442 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 493,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 4.9 %

Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

