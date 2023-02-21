SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,285 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Foundry Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BLFY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 20,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a P/E ratio of 132.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFY. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

