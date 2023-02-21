Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $168.00 at JMP Securities

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $142.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.76.

SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.65. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Seagen by 2,782.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seagen by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

