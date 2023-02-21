SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

