Secret (SIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.25 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 100.9% against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $30,046.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00227965 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00103611 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00056731 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00057362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000946 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00834011 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,074.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

