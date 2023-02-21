SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.