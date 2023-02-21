SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Articles

