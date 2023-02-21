Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.99

Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 22420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,660,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,770,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 370,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,905 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 500,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 663,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.