Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.77.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $75.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $1,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $3,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

