Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,917.20 ($35.13).

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.12) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($38.54) to GBX 3,100 ($37.33) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.53) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,522.50 ($30.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £175.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,389.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,339.52. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.17).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s payout ratio is 2,025.32%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.12) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($239,790.82). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

