Shentu (CTK) Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Shentu (CTK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $82.65 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 89,923,062 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

