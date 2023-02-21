Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,275,937 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 278.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,103,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 811,967 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,907,000 after acquiring an additional 487,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Shopify by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,829,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 827.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 317,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,664,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,418,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

