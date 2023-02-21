Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($9.03) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($6.86) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 698.50 ($8.41).

HSBA traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 609.50 ($7.34). The company had a trading volume of 63,107,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 567 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 522.81. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The firm has a market cap of £121.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,269.79.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

