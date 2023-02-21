Siacoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.29 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $238.02 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00391722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00093260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00653704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00590624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00179449 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,351,992,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

