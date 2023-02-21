Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Shares of SLAB traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.60. 54,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,500. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

