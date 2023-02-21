SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $242.43 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001761 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $522.56 million and $242.43 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00213848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,645.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002594 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4448009 USD and is up 10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $124,595,409.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.