Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.54

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 843120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading

