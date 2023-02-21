Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

